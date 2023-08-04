Goat Whisperer: Raising goats from farm, to show, to table

BRAINERD — One of the best parts about working with goats is that they have their own personalities, said Chris Bock, one of the 4-H members who participated in the goat judging on Wednesday.

Bock, 15, won reserve champion in showmanship for his dairy goat Maple and market goat AJ (for Alan Jackson).

AJ, his market goat, likes to gently headbutt Bock’s shin. It’s for comfort, Bock says, because AJ’s not used to being in such a busy barn, and Bock is a familiar face.

Bock has been raising and showing goats for about seven years.

Maple the dairy goat pokes her head through a fence, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

Before he was old enough to show goats, he showed rabbits. Goats are more fun to show because they involve more work, and they can show affection, he said.

His family’s hobby farm in Pillager has about 20 dairy goats, and plenty of rabbits and chickens, Bock said. In the past, they’ve also had swine and alpacas.

Bock says they usually get one market goat each year, and one important factor when buying goats is their length. You can fix the width by feeding them more, he said, but they won’t get any longer.

Part of the judging is knowledge of goat anatomy. For Maple, Bock had to point out different body parts and be aware of how goats have one stomach with four distinct compartments.

For AJ, Bock needed to know the different cuts of meat.

Market goats need to stand with straight legs to look like a rectangle during judging. Dairy goats should be able to keep their legs spread so that their body is a trapezoid.

Dairy goats are judged on the size of their udders and capacity for having babies, he said. The kinds of goats on his family’s hobby farm can produce about half a gallon a day, while Alpine goats, which are a larger breed, can produce over a gallon a day.

Chris Bock won reserve champion at the Crow Wing County Fair for his goats Maple and AJ, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

After the county fair, Bock will go on to show his goats at the state fair. He’s gone the past couple years, but he had to miss showing at the first fair he would’ve been eligible for, in 2020, when the fair closed due to COVID-19.

Market goats head to market after the state fair, but before he was old enough to go, they would have to keep the goat around longer and find someone local to pass it on to.

AJ the goat put his hooves up on the green fence of their pen to reach over and munch on hay from another goat’s stall. Bock said it’s typical goat behavior to think the grass is greener on the other side.

To prepare for showing, he walks the market goat for 10 minutes, three times a day. Before bringing them to the fair, they have to be shaved and have their hooves clipped.

His favorite part of being in 4-H is getting to work with and show livestock. He plans to continue with the program until mandatory graduation one year after leaving high school.

4-H is something everyone should participate in because it gives kids opportunities to improve leadership skills and get involved in plenty of fun activities, not just agriculture, Bock said.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.