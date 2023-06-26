Golf cart rolls, injures teen girls

LITTLE FALLS — Two teenage girls were injured Sunday, June 25, after the golf cart they were on rolled over in Scandia Valley Township in Morrison County.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 8:54 a.m. Sunday on Scandia Forest Trail about 6 miles north of Cushing.
A 15-year-old girl from Savage was driving the golf cart when she turned too sharply and lost control of the golf cart, causing it to roll over. The 15-year-old girl and her passenger, a 14-year-old girl, both suffered injuries and were transported to Lakewood Health System in Staples for treatment.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Scandia Valley Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
