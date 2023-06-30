Good Samaritan Society earns national award

BRAINERD — Good Samaritan Society–Woodland was recognized as a 2023 Silver Achievement in Quality award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

Woodland is the only long-term care location in the state and the only dual skilled nursing/assisted living facility in the nation to receive this award this year.

The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the National Quality Award program, which recognizes organizations that meet progressively rigorous standards of performance to further improve the lives of residents and staff in long-term care.

“This award is a testament to the incredible leadership and staff at Good Samaritan Society–Woodland. They go above and beyond every day to ensure residents receive the best quality care,” Nate Schema, Good Samaritan Society president and CEO, said in a news release. “Our partnership with Sanford Health has made us stronger as an integrated health system and has allowed us to harness new ways of working together to strengthen our quality of care and services and better meet the needs of our people. I am truly so grateful for and proud of our amazing team members who think of and treat our residents like family.”

The National Quality Award program has three progressive levels — bronze, silver and gold. At the silver level, recipients have met the criteria for the bronze award and move on to evaluate and improve their processes, creating a systematic approach for all aspects of the organization that leads to positive outcomes and success. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this award and beyond proud of the Woodland team,” Kelsey Moulzolf, administrator of Good Samaritan Society–Woodland, said in a news release. “What inspires all of us are the residents who truly become like family. Knowing we are making a difference in residents’ lives is what makes long-term care such a rewarding and fulfilling career.”

This year, 63 skilled nursing care centers, eight assisted living communities and one dual skilled nursing/assisted living facility in 27 states earned the Silver award. Silver recipients can now move on to the final and most prestigious level of the program, the Gold – Excellence in Quality award.

“We are delighted to honor Good Samaritan Society - Woodland for being recognized at the Silver award level,” Cathy Bergland, National Quality Award board chair, said in a news release. “This recognition is a testament to their unwavering efforts in enhancing the lives of those entrusted to their care. Congratulations to the entire team at Woodland for their outstanding achievement. Keep striving for excellence.”

The awards will be presented during a convention and expo Oct. 1-4 in Denver, Colorado.