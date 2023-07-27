Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 27

News Local

Good Samaritans receive lifesaving award from Crow Wing County

Mitchel Lindberg and Ryan Stache received the award after pulling a woman from a vehicle in the Mississippi River in May.

Lifesaving Award.jpg
Ryan Stache and Mitchel Lindberg pose with their plaques and members of the Crow Wing County Board and Sherrif's Office after receiving a lifesaving award Tuesday, July 25, 2023, for pulling a woman from the Mississippi River in May.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Today at 5:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office presented a lifesaving award to two men who rescued a woman from the Mississippi River in May.

Mitchel Lindberg and Ryan Stache received their award from Sheriff Eric Klang during the County Board meeting Tuesday, July 25.

More by Theresa Bourke

“These guys are complete rockstars,” Klang said Tuesday.

The men pulled a woman from the river near Rice Lake after the vehicle went off the Mill Avenue Bridge. They were driving past and just happened to see the car in the water. They had just finished up the day’s work and were driving by to their shop. Lindberg owns Anchor Attic and Retro Installation, where Stache also works.

They thought about calling 911 but felt compelled to help out instead.

“They swam out to that vehicle, and they found a female that was in the vehicle that was struggling with some life issues, and they were able to convince her to open that door and get her out and swam with her back to shore,” Klang said, noting Stache and Lindberg are both graduates from Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenges and have made significant personal changes in their own lives.

“I sure appreciate these guys, and I wanted to recognize them with a plaque,” Klang said, presenting them each with a plaque, honoring them “heroic actions to save the life of another.”

“I believe everybody has a purpose in life,” Crow Wing County Lt. Craig Katzenberger said. “And there’s a reason, I think, that they had a change in their life. And I’m sure besides this, they’re gonna go on to do great things in the future, so just thank you guys so much for being there.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
