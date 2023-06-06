99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Gov. Tim Walz to visit Brainerd June 7

Gov. Tim Walz will visit Brainerd City Hall and tour the Brainerd Public Utilities wastewater treatment facility.

Brainerd Public Utilities sign.
Brainerd Public Utilities, Highland Scenic Road, Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Gov. Tim Walz will visit Brainerd Wednesday, June 7, to tour the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which received funding in the state’s latest bonding bill.

A grant for $5 million to be used to design, construct and equip a new backwash collection, detention and reclaim system for the city’s municipal water treatment facility.

Walz will meet with officials at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall before moving on to the Brainerd Public Utilities facility, 8027 Highland Scenic Drive, Baxter.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Walz is expected to be in Brainerd until 11:30 a.m.

A quorum of Brainerd City Council members may be present at the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Dave Badeaux informed the council after the announcement Monday night that because the visit is after Memorial Day, he will not be wearing pants for the occasion.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to house fire and other calls
June 06, 2023 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Alcohol allowed in some Brainerd parks starting June 14
June 06, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County Sheriff Squad close
Local
Long Prairie man injured in Little Falls rollover
June 06, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
June 05, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMCA Stock Cars race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson family enjoys their night
June 05, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Phone scam.jpg
Local
Combating cybercrime is an ongoing battle
June 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal