Gov. Tim Walz to visit Brainerd June 7

BRAINERD — Gov. Tim Walz will visit Brainerd Wednesday, June 7, to tour the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which received funding in the state’s latest bonding bill.

A grant for $5 million to be used to design, construct and equip a new backwash collection, detention and reclaim system for the city’s municipal water treatment facility.

Walz will meet with officials at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall before moving on to the Brainerd Public Utilities facility, 8027 Highland Scenic Drive, Baxter.

Walz is expected to be in Brainerd until 11:30 a.m.

A quorum of Brainerd City Council members may be present at the tour.

Mayor Dave Badeaux informed the council after the announcement Monday night that because the visit is after Memorial Day, he will not be wearing pants for the occasion.

