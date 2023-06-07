Governor Walz tours Brainerd’s water plant to discuss bonding impact

BRAINERD — Gov. Tim Walz trekked to Greater Minnesota Wednesday, June 7, to visit Brainerd’s water treatment plant, which received funding in the legislature’s latest bonding bill.

“These projects have statewide importance — the economy, the diversity of it. And trying to either depend on ratepayers or property taxes to do some of these things makes it very difficult,” Walz said in the council chambers at Brainerd City Hall, surrounded by city officials and staff members. “So these are great projects. It’s really important for us, I think, to follow up, see where they’re being done, some jobs that are being created.”

The $5 million granted to Brainerd Public Utilities through the bonding bill will be used to design, construct and equip a new backwash collection, detention and reclaim system for the municipal water treatment facility.

It’s Phase 2 of a project that began with replacing the city’s century-old, lead-based water tanks at a cost of about $6.5 million Brainerd taxpayers.

One tank is now operational, and the second is set to be working next month.

Phase 2 is a reclamation system to recycle used water. About 40 million gallons of water will be recycled and put back into the city’s system, saving customers a significant amount of money, BPU Director Todd Wicklund said.

Visiting with the governor and receiving the funding meant a lot for Wicklund, who has worked for BPU for more than 20 years.

“This is the first bonding project that’s actually made it to the finish line. So now I can die in peace and retire because I finally got a bonding bill through,” Wicklund said, noting it took a lot of people beyond just himself to get the funding in place.

Walz spoke at City Hall with local officials, who noted the hit Brainerd’s infrastructure can take in the summer months when the population swells with seasonal residents.

“No matter how big this community is, this project is going to cost what it costs,” Walz said. “Prices went up — inflationary costs and things, so whether it’s 15,000 people or 400,000 at times, there’s a lot of the set costs that are still the same.”

Gov. Tim Walz meets with Brainerd city officials and staff members Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the city's water treatment plant. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Funding from the bonding bill, Walz said, is an attempt to keep local property taxes from increasing for important projects like this, especially something that impacts the environment as well.

“If Brainerd’s economy is thriving, the rest of the state does, too,” Walz said.

Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux made sure to express his gratitude to Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and former Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, instrumental in pushing for funding the project in the Legislature..

Walz noted the bonding bill was a bipartisan effort, specifically calling on Rep. Dean Urdahl, a Republican representative serving District 16A, for being a key part of passing the bill.

From City Hall, Walz made his way over to the water treatment plant on Jenny Street to see the facility for himself and the work that goes on there.

Traveling to Greater Minnesota and seeing that work for himself, Walz said, is part of being accountable for the bills he signs.

Sam Arnzen, center, of Brainerd Public Utilities, talks with Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the water treatment facility. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“I think oftentimes programs are authorized, and then people wash their hands of them and what happened,” he said, noting it’s fun to come on positive projects but also recognizing the need to be present when programs and projects don’t pan out as expected either.

Understanding where and how state money is used also helps him to justify spending decisions and tell his constituents why he doled out funds to a specific project.

Looking ahead to next year’s legislative session, Walz said priorities include making sure those funds from this year are being put to use.

“The whole goal was to try and reduce costs, especially on the middle class, and to invest in greater Minnesota,” he said.

With increased local government aid and funding for law enforcement and schools, Walz said residents should be able to expect some property tax relief in the future.

Walz’s visit Wednesday didn’t come without some scrutiny.

Heintzeman did not attend the event but reached out to the Dispatch later that afternoon to offer a comment.

“I thought about attending today, and I probably wouldn’t have had anything positive to say,” he said.

Heintzeman said the project has been on his radar for a long time and did not come from the governor himself.

“Quite honestly, I just think it’s important that people understand exactly what these visits are cumulatively designed to do,” Heintzeman said.

Ultimately, Heintzeman said he was happy the project got funded.

“I guess you can say it took his signature to get it completely across the line,” he said of Walz.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.