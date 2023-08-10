Grant sought to help ease Eagle View school transit issues

BRAINERD — Poised to hit a send button as soon as the clock indicates the hour to apply, Matt Kallroos, Crow Wing County transportation planner, hopes to rush to the front of the funding line.

On the other end of the digital application are first time federal grant dollars available without a match, but based on who gets there first. The Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program is designed to provide early stage development assistance, the county reported. From the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with up to $108 billion to support public transportation, $3.4 million is being split between rural and tribal areas in a nationwide grant with a time twist. If an applicant checks all the required boxes and gets their application in at the top, they will be funded.

It’ll probably be as competitive as getting Taylor Swift tickets Tim Bray, Crow Wing County highway engineer

“So it’s really unique,” Kallroos told the Crow Wing County Board Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The county is looking for $100,000. Kallroos and Tim Bray, Crow Wing County highway engineer, saw an email from the U.S. Department of Transportation about the opportunity.

“We thought it’d be a great fit for a feasibility study from Eagle View Elementary School, Breezy Point, on CSAH 11.”

The county reported the feasibility study will include public involvement, data collection, traffic analysis and concept development to best determine what intersection improvements are needed.

Kallroos said both he and Bray saw the issues firsthand when they were part of a Safe Routes to School plan at the elementary school. Getting the feasibility study to know what can be done at the location and what is wanted will make it easier to get funding for construction in the end, Kallroos said.

The issues come from County Highway 11 as it connects Breezy Point and Pequot Lakes and serves Eagle View Elementary School with more than 600 students from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. The county reported there are about 18 buses and 150 vehicles at the school to drop off or pick up children and that number has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic.

“The two traffic intersections where buses and vehicles from Eagle View Elementary School enter onto and exit off County State Aid Highway 11 have been identified as a top safety and security priority,” Bray stated in a written report to the board. “This priority has been highlighted due to increased District enrollment and growing communities. There have been and will continue to be traffic incidents at these locations until feasibility study is performed and a solution is found to address the issues.”

At the meeting, Bray said with more people moving to the area and the elementary school potentially expanding, the school district believes enrollments are going to go up and the number of people dropping off their students is also going to increase. That’s really the problem, Bray said, having the drop-offs back up onto the highway creating a safety concern.

“And so that although this grant is new, the notion of us engaging in a project that improves the area, including roundabout intersections and other opportunities that have been talked about for a long time, at least 10 years or so, … we saw this opportunity to engage in a topic that's fresh — the Safe Routes to School — and now a possible school referendum including some study dollars for this, we thought it was a good match. So Matt’s on the job.”

In written comments, Bray and Pequot Lakes Public Schools Superintendent Kurt Stumpf reported the issues go back for a decade. Open houses hosted in 2014 by the county and the Pequot Lakes School District and surveys did bring about some change, including a lowered school zone speed limit.

“There’s been new leadership at the school with a new superintendent,” Kallroos said. “He’s very proactive in what he wants to do.”

Kallroos said the Safe Routes to School program really opened Stumpf’s eyes on the possibilities. The intersection is particularly mentioned in the $9 million safety improvement package for the elementary school that will go before voters in November. The Pequot Lakes School Board has a special election in November for a $76,550,000 facilities bond.

An undated photo shows traffic backed up at the entrance of Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point. The school district is expecting pickup and dropoff traffic to double as parents opt to transport their children during the pandemic. Contributed / Crow Wing County

For Kallroos, the additional stress comes in getting a PDF version of the application that has to be filled in by copy and paste and then sent to get an email time stamp with a confirmation received. The application period opens at 1 p.m. Aug. 14. Kallroos said he plans to be ready and waiting at 12:59:59 p.m.

“It’ll probably be as competitive as getting Taylor Swift tickets,” Bray said, getting appreciative laughs from the board for the reference. “So Matt is going to be on the ready.”

“I’m a Swiftie,” Kallroos said.

Commissioner Steve Barrows also noted the importance of knowing what time zone the application is looking for given the application is going to Washington, D.C. and to see if Jason Walkowiak, the county’s information technology manager, may have suggestions to make it a quicker way to have the form ready to go.

The county board approved the application to the Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com.