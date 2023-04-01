99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grants available to repair homes damaged by severe weather in 2022

Homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. Residents in the following area counties may be eligible for the funding include Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena.

Graphic with news spelled out as a single key on a keyboard
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

BAXTER — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Minnesota State Director Colleen Landkamer announced the availability of grants to help people repair their homes damaged by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in 2022.

“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” Landkamer said in a news release. “That’s why USDA stands ready to help thousands of people across rural Minnesota access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives. We do this work because we know that rural America is home to millions of people who make up America’s spirit and character.”

Homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas . Residents in the following area counties may be eligible for the funding include Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena.

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program . Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Pay for home repair expenses that were a result of presidentally declared disasters in calendar year 2022.
  • Prepare a site for a manufactured home.
  • Relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

  • Applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county.  
  • Homes must be located in an eligible rural area.
  • Homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas in 2022.

For more information on how to apply, contact the USDA Rural Development office in Baxter at 218-829-5965.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-News Events2.JPG
Local
Unlimited Learning session to look at creation of Minnesota’s DFL Party
April 01, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas - April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
April 01, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd Track and Field practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Girls Track and Field: Strong senior group highlights the Warrior girls
April 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Track and Field practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Boys Track and Field: Stars should shine bright for Warrior boys
April 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A car crashed into trees
Local
Vehicle flips end over end, lodges vertically between trees
March 30, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Kids pick up colorful eggs from the ground.
Local
Brainerd lakes area Easter events round up
March 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report