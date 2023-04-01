Grants available to repair homes damaged by severe weather in 2022

BAXTER — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Minnesota State Director Colleen Landkamer announced the availability of grants to help people repair their homes damaged by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes in 2022.

“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” Landkamer said in a news release. “That’s why USDA stands ready to help thousands of people across rural Minnesota access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives. We do this work because we know that rural America is home to millions of people who make up America’s spirit and character.”

Homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas . Residents in the following area counties may be eligible for the funding include Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena.

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program . Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:



ADVERTISEMENT

Pay for home repair expenses that were a result of presidentally declared disasters in calendar year 2022.

Prepare a site for a manufactured home.

Relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

Applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county.

Homes must be located in an eligible rural area.

Homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas in 2022.

For more information on how to apply, contact the USDA Rural Development office in Baxter at 218-829-5965.