Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grocers induct Steve Quisberg to Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Grocers Association also recognized 2023 award winners Craig and Kristee Thorvig and Mark Schneider at its annual conference in July in Brainerd.

MinnesotaGroceryAwardWinners.jpg
Chris Quisberg, left, Minnesota Grocers Association Board chair; Kristee and Craig Thorvig; Steve Quisberg; Mark Schneider; and Jamie Pfuhl, Minnesota Grocers Association president, pose for a photo. The Minnesota Grocers Association presented the Thorvigs, Steve Quisberg and Schneider with honors at the association's annual conference July 30, 2023, in Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Grocers Association has a long-standing tradition of honoring the best of the best by annually presenting awards to those in the industry that demonstrate excellence, have made significant contributions and are highly respected by their peers.

This year’s award winners are a testament to the vitality of the grocery industry in Minnesota. The awards were presented by MGA Board Chair Chris Quisberg and MGA President Jamie Pfuhl on July 30, at the association’s annual conference in Brainerd. This is the state’s premier event showcasing the pride and tremendous accomplishments of those in the Minnesota food industry and was attended by more than 300 members of the industry.

Steve Quisberg, owner of S & R Quisberg Inc. in Baxter, was inducted into the Minnesota Grocers Association’s Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding service and exemplary contributions to Minnesota's food industry. Steve started his grocery career working in his father Sherm’s store when he was 12 years old.

He eventually took over the Brainerd County Market in 1987 and successfully revitalized the store. In 1991, Quisberg opened an additional County Market store in Baxter. Both of those locations are now operated as Cub Foods stores. Under his skillful guidance, S & R Quisberg also opened the Pequot Lakes SuperValu and expanded into the convenience store business.

“Quisberg is greatly respected by his peers and business partners. He has been heavily engaged in the MGA and served on the Board of Directors for a decade and as chairman from 1990-1992,” the association reported of Steve Quisberg. “He was awarded the MGA Grocery of the Year award recipient in 1995 and he now joins his father, Sherman Quisberg, in the MGA Hall of Fame – an honor well deserved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The 2023 Outstanding Grocer Award was presented to Craig and Kristee Thorvig, owners of Chris’ Food Center in Sandstone. Craig began his grocery career as a young boy sorting potatoes and counting pop machine money at his parent’s store. Kristee’s first job was in ninth grade as a cashier at the store where she met Craig. They married in 1999 and together they have operated the store since 2003 when they took over the family business from Craig’s father, Chris. The store through its many evolutions has been in the family for nearly 30 years.

The store is a community hub. It hosts several events and fundraisers for area children and organizations. Craig and Kristee are humble in their community support including school meal support, free delivery for senior citizens, Adopt a Highway, plastic recycling and many more. The store is known throughout the area for its creative displays and community involvement.

“Under Kristee’s creative guidance, they have won numerous state and national display competitions,” the association reported. “Craig is a member of the MGA Executive Committee and served as the Board Chair from 2010-2012 and is currently Chair of the MGA Foundation Board. Craig and Kristee are true leaders in their community and business. Their leadership and passion epitomize what it means to be outstanding grocers.”

Mark Schneider of Littler Mendelson, P.C. was honored by the association with its 2023 Outstanding Vendor Award. This award is given to those with outstanding industry accomplishments in Minnesota, commitment and innovation in support of its clients, as well as involvement in the association. Schneider’s career has extended more than 40 years and his commitment to the food industry of Minnesota has been unparalleled. He has represented many Minnesota food businesses and retailers focusing on the areas of labor law and negotiations. Schneider has mentored many and his deep dedication to his clients is admirable. This demonstrates why he was honored with the 2023 Outstanding Vendor Award.

This year’s award winners showcased the important role the local grocer plays in their community. It also highlighted the strong generational commitment to consumers, careers and community.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A rolled newspaper
Local
Emily Manganese Deposit Exploration meeting planned for Aug. 15
4h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
4h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Bridge hand.gif
Local
Fundraising bridge playing event set Sept. 17
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 5
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Local
Romaine calm: Voting now open for 2024 veggie of the year
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
BD-News General graph
Local
Lakewood Health System conversion to new electronic records vendor
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Baggies of drugs and multiple firearms are displayed on a table
Local
Fentanyl investigation, leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report