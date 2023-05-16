Gull Chain of Lakes Association sponsors youth boat safety classes

BRAINERD — In collaboration with Cass and Crow Wing counties, Gull Chain of Lakes Association is hosting the 2023 Youth Boaters Safety Course.
Space is limited to 25 per class. Attendees must be between 12-17 years old. They will receive a free life jacket, courtesy of Gull Chain of Lakes Association; pizza lunch provided by Zorbaz on Gull; and a Minnesota watercraft operator's permit.
Classes are held at the Gull Lake Yacht Club. Sign in is at 8:30 a.m. with classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates: June 8, June 9 and June 22.
Call Mary Kay Larson at 218-831-5656 to reserve a spot in the class.
