Gull Lake Frozen Fore
Frozen Fore took place Saturday at a variety of locations around Gull Lake.
1/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
2/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
3/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
4/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
5/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
6/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
7/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
8/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
9/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
10/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
11/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
12/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
13/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
14/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
15/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
16/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
17/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
18/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
19/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
20/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
21/21: Ashley Erickson hits a whiffle ball, trying to get a hole-in-one, at the golf stop at Sunshine's SummerHouse, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the Gull Lake Frozen Fore.