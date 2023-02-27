99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Gull Lake Frozen Fore

Frozen Fore took place Saturday at a variety of locations around Gull Lake.

A golfer hits a wiffle ball almost right into the camera, people in the background watch.
Ashley Erickson hits a wiffle ball, trying to get a hole-in-one, at the golf stop at Sunshine's SummerHouse, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the Gull Lake Frozen Fore.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
February 27, 2023 05:57 AM
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
1/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
2/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
3/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
4/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
5/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
6/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
7/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
8/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
9/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
10/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
11/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
12/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
13/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
14/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
15/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
16/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
17/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
18/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
19/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
20/21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
A golfer hits a whiffle ball almost right into the camera, people in the background watch.
21/21: Ashley Erickson hits a whiffle ball, trying to get a hole-in-one, at the golf stop at Sunshine's SummerHouse, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the Gull Lake Frozen Fore.

More visual storytelling
Priests with imposition of ashes at St. Francis.
Local
Ash Wednesday Children's Mass
St. Francis Catholic Church Ash Wednesday Service
February 22, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Local
Candy toss
February 20, 2023 09:57 AM
Local
Nisswa Jubilee embraces winter
February 20, 2023 06:57 AM
Local
Navigating the slippery spots
February 16, 2023 02:01 PM
Local
Heading home with a limit of crappies
February 14, 2023 10:35 AM
Partners skate around ice holding each others hand.
Local
Valentine's Day Skating Party
February 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Aerial photo of State Farm Stadium
Pro
Showdown in the Desert: What you need to know for the Super Bowl
February 11, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Troy T. Becker
Sun bursting through trees on a cold Minnesota morning.
Local
Mississippi Morning: Sun breaks through the trees over Whiskey Creek
February 07, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Central Lakes College Horticulture student picks tomatoes.
Local
Inspecting the tomato plants at CLC
February 06, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
blotter-16.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 27
February 27, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 27 - March 3
February 26, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing Township Town Hall
Local
Minnesota’s townships to have annual meetings, elections March 14
February 26, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report