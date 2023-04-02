Gull Lake Frozen Fore Winter raises over $60,000 for local charities

BRAINERD — The 2023 Gull Lake Frozen Fore Winter Weekend in February raised more than $60,000 to donate back to local charities Confidence Learning Center and The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes.

The annual event is organized by Gull Lake businesses including Ernie’s, Zorbaz on Gull Lake, Cowboy’s, Sunshine’s Summerhouse, Roundhouse Brewery, The Sidetrack, Quarterdeck Resort, The Legacy at Cragun’s and Sherwood North.

“Watching this event grow over the years with an incredible commitment from the local businesses and to be able to give back to local charity is amazing,” said Chris Foy, co-owner of Ernie’s on Gull and Gull Lake Promotions, in a news release. “We look forward to this weekend each year, and are extremely proud to say that in its lifetime, the Gull Lake Frozen Fore Weekend events have donated over $430,000. We have a big goal of surpassing $500,000 next year!”

1 / 21: People enjoy a game of golf at various locations around Gull Lake on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. 21 / 21: Ashley Erickson hits a whiffle ball, trying to get a hole-in-one, at the golf stop at Sunshine's SummerHouse, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the Gull Lake Frozen Fore.

Now in its 19th year, the Gull Lake Frozen Fore weekend kicks off with the Gull Lake Frozen Flop, and over $30,000 of the total donation was raised by the participants willing to “flop” into the frigid waters of Gull Lake by getting donations from supporters. Saturday was the Frozen Fore snowmobile and golf portion of the event, where participants jumped on shuttle buses to go around Gull Lake to all the participating locations. Sunday wrapped the weekend up with a food sampling event on the lake on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.

Upcoming events are Gull Lake Oktoberfest on Oct. 7 and the next Frozen Fore Weekend will be Feb. 23-25, 2024.