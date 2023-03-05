Happy Dancing Turtle discussion group continues focus on soil health

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River will continue its discussion on soil health as it relates to garden and agricultural use 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 14 via Zoom.

For March, the focus is on understanding the role of landscape and context in soil health. The group will consider questions like, “How does the presence of trees or animals contribute to soil health?”

Participants are invited to read, watch, or listen to suggested resources and then come together for the discussion. To view the resources and to register visit www.happydancingturtle.org/classes .

The event is part of Happy Dancing Turtle’s Change Exchange, a monthly Zoom discussion group that focuses on complex topics around sustainability, examining problems as well as solutions.