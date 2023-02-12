Happy Dancing Turtle hosts virtual discussion group on soil health

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River will host a Zoom discussion from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 on soil health as it relates to garden and agricultural use.

Participants have the option of taking in a little or a lot of this background information or may just come willing to exchange ideas on the problems and solutions.

Participants are invited to read, watch, or listen to suggested resources and then come together for the discussion. To view the resources and to register visit www.happydancingturtle.org/classes .

“Soil holds much more than the key of how to grow healthy food. Soil can also have a significant effect on mitigating climate change,” organizers said in a news release. “And soil is much more than the ground we walk on. Its health plays a significant role in forestry and agriculture.”

The event is part of Happy Dancing Turtle’s Change Exchange, a monthly Zoom discussion group that focuses on complex topics around sustainability, examining problems as well as solutions. For the February meeting, the focus is soil health as it relates to garden and agricultural use.