Happy Dancing Turtle offers nature classes for 4 and 5 year old kids

The Tiny Turtles program offers the kids time to explore the natural world around them at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River.

Happy Dancing Turtle logo
Contributed / Happy Dancing Turtle
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle is offering classes for 4 and 5 year olds to learn about sustainability and nature appreciation.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, and continuing the second and fourth Mondays through Nov. 27, the Tiny Turtles program offers 4 and 5 year olds time to explore the natural world around them at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River.

“Learning and playing together as a group outdoors enhances the experience for everyone,” said Program Coordinator Michelle Hoefs in a news release. “We learn about plants, animals and their habitats, and more!”

Classes are held entirely outdoors from 10-11 a.m. each class date. Kids must be dressed for the weather each day, whether that means mud boots and raincoats or full winter gear. The season will be changing over the scheduled class dates which are Sept. 11 and 25, Oct. 9 and 23, and Nov. 13 and 27. Fee is $30 per child. For more information or to register visit www.happydancingturtle.org/tiny-turtles or contact Michelle Hoefs at 218-587-2303 or info@happydancingturtle.org .

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

By Dispatch staff report
