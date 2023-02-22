Happy Dancing Turtle offers spring classes for kids

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle is offering classes for 4- and 5-year-olds to learn about sustainability and nature appreciation.

Beginning March 13 and continuing on the second and fourth Mondays through May 22, the Tiny Turtles program offers 4- and 5-year-olds time to explore the natural world around them at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus while learning about plants, animals and their habitats, and more.

Classes are entirely outdoors from 10-11:30 a.m. each class date.

“Based on the varied weather we’ve had this winter, spring is likely a great time for outdoor learning!” said Michelle Hoefs, program coordinator, in a news release.

It is imperative kids are dressed for the weather each day, whether that means mud boots and raincoats or full winter gear. Session dates will be March 13 and 27, April 10 and 24, and May 8 and 22. Fee is $30 per child. For more information or to register, visit www.happydancingturtle.org/tiny-turtles or contact Michelle Hoefs at 218-587-2303 or info@happydancingturtle.org .

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youths and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

