Happy Dancing Turtle once again hosts Winter Bingo Scavenger Hunt

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle is once again putting on its Winter Bingo Scavenger Hunt for members of the public.

The challenge is to take photos of items listed on a bingo card and submit them either online or via email. Anyone can join the photo scavenger hunt and must submit all photos by Jan. 15.

This all-ages activity encourages observation and seeing different aspects of our environment, officials with Happy Dancing Turtle reported in a news release. There are 24 items in total, ranging from a moonlit walk to woodpecker holes to subnivean tunnels. Complete one row on the card and submit photos to be eligible to receive a prize. The more photos a participant submits and the more bingos they find, the more chances they have to win a bigger prize.

Individual photos will also be recognized in the categories of spirit of winter, animal tracks, and most colorful. Read all the rules and view the Bingo Card at bit.ly/WinterCard22-23 . Use this link, bit.ly/HDTWinterBSH , to register.

For more information about this event, visit www.happydancingturtle.org .