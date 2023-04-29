Happy Hour For A Cause to benefit Relationship Safety Alliance

BAXTER — A Happy Hour For A Cause event to benefit Relationship Safety Alliance, formerly known as Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center, will take place 5-7 p.m. May 11 at Baia Della in Baxter.

A cost of $20 per person at the door includes wine and mixed drink tasting, light appetizers, and entry into drawings. All proceeds will be donated to the Relationship Safety Alliance.

“By attending this event, you are helping RSA continue its mission of saving lives and supporting survivors of relationship abuse,” organizers said in a news release.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Space is limited. Register on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/2jah2fb5 .

Event sponsors are Baia Della Italian Kitchen, Cash Wise Liquor-Baxter and 5Rocks Distilling Co.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationship Safety Alliance’s three signature programs are the Louise Seliski Shelter; Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center; support groups, outreach and education.