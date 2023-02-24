Harrison 4th grader’s art on display in Minnesota Senate

BRAINERD — Amirah Cosgrove’s drawing of the historic Brainerd water tower is on display at the Minnesota Senate Building in St. Paul.

The 10-year-old fourth grader at Harrison Elementary School was one of the winners of the My District, My Minnesota art contest. The competition, put on by the Minnesota Senate, invites students in kindergarten through 12th grade to submit photographs or drawings that represent life in their district. One winner was chosen per district, and Cosgrove came out on top for District 6.

“I was very proud of her,” said Becky Meyer, an intervention teacher at Harrison.

Knowing Amirah’s knack for drawing in the past, Meyer thought she would be perfect for the contest after hearing about it from the principal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Elementary School teacher Becky Meyer poses with fourth grader Amirah Cosgrove, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, showing off Amirah's artwork that now hangs in the Minnesota Senate building. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

They talked about local icons like Paul Bunyan or the many lakes but ultimately landed on the water tower surrounded by trees for the subject matter, as Amirah felt she could draw that the best.

The lines on the top of the tower, representing the parapet, were a little tricky to draw though.

“And then the trees, and the flags were kind of hard because I didn’t know which flags I should do,” Amirah said.

Two American flags wave on either side of the Minnesota state flag on top of Amirah’s water tower, which is surrounded by blue skies and birds.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.