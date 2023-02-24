99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Harrison 4th grader’s art on display in Minnesota Senate

Amirah Cosgrove's drawing of Brainerd's water tower was chosen as the District 6 winner for the My District, My Minnesota art contest.

Amirah Cosgrove holds a copy her artwork. The artwork shows the historic Brainerd watertower.
Amirah Cosgrove holds a copy her artwork Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Harrison Elementary School in Brainerd. Amirah's drawing of Brainerd's water tower will be on display at the Minnesota Senate building for the rest of the year.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
February 24, 2023 04:00 PM

BRAINERD — Amirah Cosgrove’s drawing of the historic Brainerd water tower is on display at the Minnesota Senate Building in St. Paul.

The 10-year-old fourth grader at Harrison Elementary School was one of the winners of the My District, My Minnesota art contest. The competition, put on by the Minnesota Senate, invites students in kindergarten through 12th grade to submit photographs or drawings that represent life in their district. One winner was chosen per district, and Cosgrove came out on top for District 6.

“I was very proud of her,” said Becky Meyer, an intervention teacher at Harrison.

Knowing Amirah’s knack for drawing in the past, Meyer thought she would be perfect for the contest after hearing about it from the principal.

Harrison Elementary School teacher Becky Meyer poses with fourth grader Amirah Cosgrove, showing off Amirah's artwork that now hangs in the Minnesota Senate building.
Harrison Elementary School teacher Becky Meyer poses with fourth grader Amirah Cosgrove, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, showing off Amirah's artwork that now hangs in the Minnesota Senate building.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

They talked about local icons like Paul Bunyan or the many lakes but ultimately landed on the water tower surrounded by trees for the subject matter, as Amirah felt she could draw that the best.

The lines on the top of the tower, representing the parapet, were a little tricky to draw though.

“And then the trees, and the flags were kind of hard because I didn’t know which flags I should do,” Amirah said.

Two American flags wave on either side of the Minnesota state flag on top of Amirah’s water tower, which is surrounded by blue skies and birds.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
