99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heading home with a limit of crappies

Angler heads home with fish

Woman driving an ATV home after fishing.
Tasha Hietala drives home after catching her limit of crappies Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on Rice Lake in Brainerd. With temperatures in the 40s, anglers were taking advantage of the mild weather and thick ice to get in some fishing.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
February 14, 2023 10:35 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

More visual storytelling
Partners skate around ice holding each others hand.
Local
Valentine's Day Skating Party
Photos and video from the annual skating party at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
February 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Pro
Showdown in the Desert: What you need to know for the Super Bowl
February 11, 2023 12:01 PM
Local
Mississippi Morning: Sun breaks through the trees over Whiskey Creek
February 07, 2023 02:00 PM
Local
Inspecting the tomato plants at CLC
February 06, 2023 03:41 PM
Local
Celebrating the season at Crosslake Winterfest
February 06, 2023 05:57 AM
Nordic Ski Meet
Local
Moleskin mom
February 02, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Friends and dogs at Buster Dog Park in Brainerd.
Local
Canines and conversation
January 24, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
People participate in the March for Life on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
March for Life in Brainerd
January 22, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Checking the ice depth on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
Local
Ice Fishing Extravaganza is a go
January 21, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Related Topics: VISUAL STORYTELLINGWEATHERFISHING
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
What To Read Next
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Local
Brainerd man rescued from Laurel Street bridge
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in Brainerd.
February 14, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
St. Francis leaders seek feedback on Catholic high school possibility
A survey about the potential of a Catholic high school in Brainerd is open to the public through Friday, Feb. 17.
February 14, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Lund Boat Company shooter formally charged
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 14, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Torture case generates 60,000 pages of evidence
The defense requested more time in the Jorden Nicole Borders case as they work through all the evidence uncovered in the case.
February 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier