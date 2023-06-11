BHS grad to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

BRAINERD — She has been a “Jeopardy!” viewer for as long as she can remember.

She and her sister were “latchkey kids,” coming home to an empty house after school every day, grabbing snacks and watching whatever was on TV.

The classic quiz show was among her favorite programs, consistently coming on at 4:30 p.m. each day, with host Alex Trebek behind the podium, and announcer Johnny Gilbert proclaiming, “This is ‘Jeopardy!’”

Her love of reading and fondness for trivia cemented her fandom of the show, so much so that she auditioned to be on as a teenager.

Who is Holly Hassel?

Shortly after graduating from Brainerd High School in 1992, Holly Hassel and a friend decided to take a roadtrip to Omaha, Nebraska, where “Jeopardy!” was hosting a casting event.

“It might have even been a college tournament,” she said during a Zoom interview Tuesday, June 6 . “I can’t remember.”

Hassel wasn’t one of the lucky few to pass the various testing stages that day, but it might have been for the best.

As life took her to college, on to grad school and through a doctorate program, she continued watching “Jeopardy!” regularly. As she got married, had kids and began an academic career that brought her to her most recent post as a writing professor at North Dakota State University, her loyalty for the show never waivered, but another attempt to be a contestant never felt feasible.

Not until last year, that is.

And it had never been easier to do so, either.

What is a second chance?

The show’s Anytime Test allows hopefuls to take an online quiz once a year at their convenience. Those who do well enough are invited to another round of interviews and auditions.

After taking the test in May 2022, Hassel was one of the few who made the cut.

A week or two later, she got an email inviting her to the next phase.

Next was a proctored test over Zoom, and then came the mock competition stage, where Hassel was on another Zoom call with about a dozen potential contestants.

“It truly is a mock game,” she said. “Like, it’s not technology assisted or anything. It was actually kind of funny because it wasn’t what I expected at all.”

Being as close to the actual show as possible, the game called for contestants to find a pen or some other writing implement or utensil to click as their buzzer.

The participants practiced their timing and reflex skills, learning they had to wait until the entire clue was read and light shines above the board before they could buzz in.

“And if you buzz too early, you get locked out for a quarter of a second, which is a lot of time in ‘Jeopardy!’ timing,” Hassel said.

After that, the waiting game began.

“And then they’re basically like, ‘Well, you might hear from us in 18 months. … And if you don’t hear from us in 18 months, start over,’” she said.

So Hassel waited and waited.

When she started seeing others from her Zoom call appear on the show, she assumed she didn’t make the cut.

But in March of this year, the news finally came, though not quite in the way Hassel was expected.

It was a voicemail from an unknown number.

“Like many modern technology users, I don’t check my voicemail,” she said with a laugh. “So I got another voicemail and then a text that was like, ‘Hi, we left you a voicemail. It’s ‘Jeopardy!’”

The timing of that text wasn’t the greatest, though.

“I was at a job interview at the time,” Hassel said, as she recalled trying to hide her excitement and not act too weird on the outside.

But inside, she was reeling.

“I was thrilled, super excited, psyched at the realization of this sort of long-held but what felt like super hypothetical possibility,” she said.

What is the trip of a lifetime?

The hypothetical became real, and in April, Hassel gathered an entourage to journey to Culver City, California, with her for the taping.

Among those in the group was her younger sister, Andrea, with whom she watched “Jeopardy!” growing up.

Andrea’s recent cancer diagnosis made the trip all the more special.

Holly Hassel's sister, Andrea, made custom shirts for the trip to Culver City, California, when Hassel appeared on "Jeopardy!" Contributed

“She was so excited for me,” Hassel said, “and I’m like, ‘You have to come on this trip with me. We have to go together.’”

So they did, clad in custom shirts made by Hassel’s sister that read, “Double H’s Jeopardy Pit Crew.”

“So it was more than just the experience of doing it, which was exciting,” she said. “But also getting to have this really unique, special trip with my sister, that was just unforgettable.”

She likely won’t forget posing with host and TV star Mayim Bialik or meeting so many other “Jeopardy!” superfans either.

What is studying?

Before heading out, Hassel got her hands on as many resources as she could, reading books about being a successful contestant, having her husband set up practice games and asking her kids to throw questions at her in their areas of expertise.

She knew she’d have to brush up on history and geography, which aren’t her strong suits, and she found a subscription to “US Weekly” helpful in the pop culture field.

She even took a page out of famed contestant James Holzhauer’s book, reading children’s nonfiction, which tends to give the main highlights of subjects.

“Even if I could get 10% more knowledge about topics that I was at 0% on, that helped,” she said.

And her Brainerd education didn’t hurt either.

Hassel credits academically rigorous coursework in high school and her time spent in Knowledge Bowl, spelling bees and Citizen Bee for a portion of her trivia success.

Clearly it all helped to get her on the show, but whether it truly paid off and made Hassel a “Jeopardy!” champion is still a secret.

Hassel’s episode appears Wednesday, June 14. She can’t say how she did, so the world will just have to wait and see if she accomplished any of her goals.

“My Tier 1 goal: Don’t be in the negative at Final Jeopardy,” she said. “... And the other one was, don’t be an embarrassing internet meme on Twitter, which remains to be seen.”

But that wasn’t all.

“Tier 2 goal was win a game so that I can write “Jeopardy champion” in my Twitter bio,” she said.

Tune in to KARE 11 at 4:30 p.m. June 14 to find out if Hassel accomplished any of her goals, and check back to the Dispatch afterwards for another interview when she can talk more openly about her time on the show.

Oh, and that interview she was worried about messing up? Anyone care to wager how it went?

Hassle went all in and will start a new position at Michigan Technological University in the fall.

