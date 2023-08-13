Kids’ trail promotes learning at Kiwanis Park

BRAINERD — A hop, skip and a jump down the sidewalk at Kiwanis Park will now take kids on an educational journey.

The new Born Learning Trail includes a series of interactive signs and sidewalk activities designed to get kids active and their brains engaged. A hopscotch course, for example, tells kids to wave their arms or tap their heads as they hop, and invites parents to call out numbers on the course to see if their children can find it.

Another sign urges them to pretend to walk like a duck, jump like a frog or try skipping backwards.

The signs are the result of a grant presented to the Lakes Area United Way from Crow Wing County through the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. Brainerd Parks Board members chose Kiwanis Park for the location of the project.

“This is really a kids’ park, with the playground and the dock and everything else here, and so we’re glad they chose here,” Brainerd Kiwanis Club President Brian Ross said Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Ross and other members of the Kiwanis Club and high school Key Club members, along with United Way representatives, installed the signs and painted the sidewalks with the various activities Wednesday morning.

Arthur Thurman, front, Maylee Kelm and Henry Thurman race to find different shapes on the newly painted sidewalk Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Kiwanis Park in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Jon Aga, executive director of the Lakes Area United Way, spoke of the importance of early learning on children.

“We know that children are literally born learning. That means they have five years of learning that takes place before they even enter kindergarten,” Aga said. “... And with education being one of our main focuses as Lakes Area United Way, we wanted to make sure that we have resources that really help parents, caregivers, grandparents — whoever it might be — equip and prepare their kids to be learning at all times.”

The signs on the Born Learning Trail are designed to activate kids’ gross motor skills, observational skills and imagination. All the signs are bilingual, with instructions appearing in both English and Spanish, furthering literacy and language learning. It’s one of the first bilingual assets to be installed in parks in the area.

“The diversity of the Brainerd lakes area is growing,” Aga said. “And we also have a number of parents that want to raise kids knowing a second language as they develop, too.”

The Born Learning Trail is just the latest of a series of improvements and upgrades to Kiwanis Park in recent years. A new Little Free Library sits at the end of the sidewalk, and Ross said the group is working on new playground equipment as well.

“It’s been a great partnership with the city of Brainerd and the parks and rec to get all this work done and improve the park,” Ross said.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.