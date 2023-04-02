99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Heidi Hahn to speak at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa

People for Racial Justice, which is hosting the event, described it as an “evening of learning and conversation.”

BD-News graph1.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:27 AM

NISSWA — Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Hahn will speak at 7 p.m. April 17 in the Chapel Hall at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

People for Racial Justice, which is hosting the event, described it as an “evening of learning and conversation.” There will be time for audience questions.

“Please come and invite other interested friends who value the important work of public education,” People for Racial Justice said in a news release.

Heidi Hahn
Heidi Hahn
Contributed

If coming as a group, organizers ask for an estimated number of people by April 10 to assist in event preparations.

For more information or to RSVP, contact the Rev. Terry Frovik, event convener, by email at tfrovik@msn.com or by phone at 507-213-9961.

By Dispatch staff report
