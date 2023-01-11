99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heintzeman, Eichorn to host in-district office hour

In a news release, Heintzeman and Eichorn encouraged area residents to stop by and share their thoughts and priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

Josh Heintzeman and Justin Eichorn headshots
Rep. Josh Heintzeman, left, and Sen. Justin Eichorn.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 01:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — State Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and state Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, will host an in-district office hour 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Culver’s in Baxter.

In a news release, Heintzeman and Eichorn encouraged area residents to stop by and share their thoughts and priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

Related Topics: BAXTERMINNESOTA LEGISLATUREJOSH HEINTZEMANGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Jan. 11
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
January 11, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregiver support group to meet
Caregiver support groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers.
January 11, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0325state-patrol-update.jpg
Local
Baxter crash injures Brainerd girl
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday.
January 11, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report