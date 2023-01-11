Heintzeman, Eichorn to host in-district office hour
In a news release, Heintzeman and Eichorn encouraged area residents to stop by and share their thoughts and priorities for the 2023 legislative session.
BAXTER — State Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and state Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, will host an in-district office hour 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Culver’s in Baxter.
