News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heintzeman named GOP lead on House Environment Finance and Policy Committee

In addition to his time serving on numerous House committees related to the environment, Heintzeman also serves on the Subcommittee on Minnesota Water Policy and the Legislative Water Commission.

Josh Heintzeman
Josh Heintzeman.
By Dispatch staff report
December 02, 2022 10:00 AM
ST. PAUL — State Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, was appointed to serve as the lead Republican on the House’s Environment Finance and Policy Committee when the 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 3.

"I look forward to working on constructive solutions to the issues facing Minnesota’s rich, God-given natural resources," Heintzeman stated in a news release. "In this role, I am committed to being a good steward of these resources and will work to make sure that future generations of Minnesotans can enjoy the unlimited opportunities offered by our great outdoors.”

Heintzeman, entering his fifth term in office, has been a leading voice on environmental issues during his time in the Minnesota House of Representatives, the release stated.

In addition to his time serving on numerous House committees related to the environment, he also serves on the Subcommittee on Minnesota Water Policy and the Legislative Water Commission.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
