99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Heintzeman takes oath of office

Most of Heintzeman’s work during the first months of the session will take place in House committees.

Josh Heintzeman
Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and 133 other state representatives took the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 3, during a ceremony at the state Capitol in St. Paul.

“It is an honor to have earned your trust and confidence to represent you, your family, and our community in St. Paul,” Heintzeman stated in a news release. “Working for the good people of the Brainerd Lakes Area is a responsibility I take very seriously, and I cannot wait to get to work this year to make sure your voice is heard loud and clear at the legislature.

Read more
Rep. Ben Davis headshot
Local
Davis performs 1st oath of office for House of Representatives
Davis was selected to serve on House committees on climate and energy, and children and families this biennium.
January 04, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMG-0012.jpg
Minnesota
Abortion, paid leave, elections top list of DFL bills at beginning of session
DFL leaders on Wednesday started to reveal a little more about their plans.
January 04, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
U.S. representatives gather to vote for their new Speaker of the House on the first day of the new Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
National
U.S. House Republicans face stalemate as Kevin McCarthy seeks speakership
Republicans who back McCarthy accuse the hardliners of playing into claims that the party is incapable of governing.
January 04, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Moira Warburton and Gram Slattery / Reuters
A judge swears a sheriff into office.
Local
Cass County Board: Welk sworn in as Cass County’s new sheriff
Also sworn in were reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.
January 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Commissioner oath of office 2023.JPG
Local
Lubke takes oath of office, County Board appoints chair and vice chair
Lubke said despite the vast amount of information he’s taking in right now, becoming part of county government is something he’s wanted to do.
January 03, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
IMG-9995.jpg
Minnesota
DFL takes reins of Minnesota government as 2023 legislative session gavels in
Democrats have complete control of state government for the first time since 2014 — only the second time in more than 30 years.
January 03, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
011023-glenn-mollette-shutterstock-grieving.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Those who are grieving and suffering loss
Regardless of what we do in life we are still confronted by difficulties that often debilitate us.
January 03, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
2806326+u.s.capitol-closeup.jpg
National
Biden plans to renominate stalled picks for key federal posts on Tuesday
The selections stalled last year in the Senate which was split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties. The new Senate convenes on Tuesday.
January 03, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Trevor Hunnicutt and David Shepardson / Reuters
Zebra mussels are an aquatic invasive species that can cause problems on lakes by attaching to boat motors and boat hulls, docks, lifts, rocks and swimming areas. They can also clog irrigation intakes and other pipes. Submitted photo
Local
Crow Wing County blames lack of staff for AIS inspection shortfall
Leaders of the county’s largest lake association disagreed with how leftover funds should be managed and raised concerns over the long-term sustainability of the program.
January 03, 2023 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
DSC00673.JPG
Minnesota
'Era of gridlock is over' at Minnesota Capitol, Walz says at 2nd inauguration
The governor said he and fellow Democrats in the House and Senate will aim to make the largest investment in education in the state's history.
January 02, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
January 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
December 31, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Updated Klobuchar mug
Columns
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Much work ahead in 2023
Minnesota's senior U.S. senator says she is proud of "progress" made in 2022, in building infrastructure, supply chain issues, law enforcement funding and more.
December 31, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
The intersection of Cypress Drive and Hinckley Road as seen Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Baxter.
Local
Baxter approves Cypress Drive improvement project for 2023
The street project is linked to the construction of an apartment complex, expected to add about 250 rental units to the community.
December 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Crow Wing County commissioners pose for a photo
Local
Brekken bids farewell to Crow Wing County Board
It was both rewarding and challenging to serve in a full-time position with wide-ranging responsibilities, he said.
December 29, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
What's in store when Minnesota Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3?
The reality of DFL control of state government became immediately apparent after Election Day, but what exactly can we expect lawmakers and the governor to do in the coming months?
December 28, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Walz plan would increase grants oversight in wake of food program fraud
One component of the plan would establish an inspector general at the Minnesota Department of Education, plus contracting staff at other agencies.
December 27, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
122822-glenn-mollette-love-yourelf.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Love yourself so you can love others
Love others as you love yourself. If you don’t love yourself, it’s almost impossible to love others.
December 27, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
Community Action presentation
Local
Brainerd Community Action outlines community connection efforts
The nonprofit Brainerd Community Action works to connect community members with resources to accomplish their goals.
December 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
atv-wheels-riding.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County pumps the brakes on possible Cuyuna area ATV trail
Facing a 6-6-4 split vote between advancing three route proposals, officials said there’s nothing more for the county to consider as it stands.
December 25, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
America Fest, an event organised by Turning Point USA, in Phoenix
National
Arizona judge dismisses election denier Kari Lake's bid to overturn vote results
In November, Trump-backed Lake lost the governor's race to Hobbs but refused to concede and continued making unconfirmed claims about election improprieties on her Twitter feed.
December 24, 2022 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Kanishka Singh / Reuters
A man holds up a sign during a protest
Minnesota
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
The election, strikes and the abortion debate made headlines in Minnesota this year.
December 23, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Baxter City Hall Spring 2020 cut.jpg
Local
Baxter City Council approves the construction of new concrete plant
The Baxter city council met Tuesday, Nov. 15, and approved Knife River Corporation to potentially build a new ready to mix concrete plant.
December 23, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Bob Kangas stands next to Tom Burch and presents a plaque.
Local
Cass County Board: Sheriff Burch retires after 36 years of service
Burch decided against running for reelection to another four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Assistant county attorney speaks in county boardroom
Local
Capacity constraints in juvenile detention present challenge for Crow Wing County
Assistant County Attorney Anne Soberg said while the county engages in preventative efforts and seeks to divert juveniles from facilities when appropriate, there are some cases for which planning is not possible.
December 23, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Memorial Park Softball Lights
Local
Brainerd officials to discuss allowing alcohol in city parks
Parks Board members will talk about the issue at future meetings.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer holds a news conference to tout a drug pricing, energy and tax bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
National
Senate moves $1.66 trillion spending bill toward passage
The breakthrough came as Congress worked to meet a midnight Friday deadline for the bill that would fund government programs through Sept. 30, 2023. Existing money expires at the end of the week.
December 22, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Gram Slattery and Richard Cowan / Reuters
Traffic along Washington Street.
Local
More public comment allowed on Washington/210 project
A public hearing for the project is set for the Brainerd City Council meeting on Feb. 21.
December 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
SOB_tcm36-228153.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
Members of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a plan to overhaul and expand the 90-year-old building.
December 21, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members
Four commissioners announced their departures in November, leaving six vacancies in the Walz administration.
December 21, 2022 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

“This is sure to be a busy year as we negotiate a new two-year state budget and make decisions on what to do with the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus. As for myself, I will continue to advocate for the surplus to be returned to taxpayers and for responsible budgeting that keeps the size of government in check.”

Most of Heintzeman’s work during the first months of the session will take place in House committees. For the 2023-24 legislative biennium, Heintzeman will serve as the Republican lead on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee. He was also assigned to both the Legacy Finance Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.

Heintzeman encourages area residents to contact him if they have any legislative questions, concerns or ideas, the release stated. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-4333. He can also be contacted via email at rep.josh.heintzeman@house.mn.gov or via U.S. Mail at 375 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heintzeman also invited residents to subscribe to his email newsletter, where he will periodically share thoughts and information on happenings at the State Capitol. To sign up, visit Rep. Heintzeman’s member page at house.mn and click on the “Email Updates” section.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTA LEGISLATUREJOSH HEINTZEMAN
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 4
A roundup of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 04, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Jan. 4
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
January 04, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Jan. 4
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
January 04, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Whitney Houston movie hits high (and low) notes of singer’s career
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is a new biographical drama about the troubled life and times of Houston. The new release is playing at Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter.
January 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee