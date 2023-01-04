Heintzeman takes oath of office

ST. PAUL — Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and 133 other state representatives took the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 3, during a ceremony at the state Capitol in St. Paul.

“It is an honor to have earned your trust and confidence to represent you, your family, and our community in St. Paul,” Heintzeman stated in a news release. “Working for the good people of the Brainerd Lakes Area is a responsibility I take very seriously, and I cannot wait to get to work this year to make sure your voice is heard loud and clear at the legislature.

“This is sure to be a busy year as we negotiate a new two-year state budget and make decisions on what to do with the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus. As for myself, I will continue to advocate for the surplus to be returned to taxpayers and for responsible budgeting that keeps the size of government in check.”

Most of Heintzeman’s work during the first months of the session will take place in House committees. For the 2023-24 legislative biennium, Heintzeman will serve as the Republican lead on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee. He was also assigned to both the Legacy Finance Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.

Heintzeman encourages area residents to contact him if they have any legislative questions, concerns or ideas, the release stated. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-4333. He can also be contacted via email at rep.josh.heintzeman@house.mn.gov or via U.S. Mail at 375 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Heintzeman also invited residents to subscribe to his email newsletter, where he will periodically share thoughts and information on happenings at the State Capitol. To sign up, visit Rep. Heintzeman’s member page at house.mn and click on the “Email Updates” section.