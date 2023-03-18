Work continues on a three-story apartment complex between Douglas Fir and Berrywood Drives south of Hinckley Road in Baxter. The project is being built by Campbell Properties from Fargo. When complete, the three-story apartment buildings would include attached multi-stall garage buildings and plans call for a 5, 166 square-foot clubhouse building. Three buildings would have 57 units each in the plans and two would have 59 units each. The developer plans to complete the project in 2026.

A construction worker inspects the eve of one of the three-story Pinehurst Apartment buildings Tuesday, March 14, 2023 between Berrywood and Douglas Fir Drives south of Hinckley Road in Baxter. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch