High work

Pinehurst Apartment complex takes shape in Baxter

Workers building an apartment complex in Baxter.
Construction personnel work on the Pinehurst three-story apartment buildings between Douglas Fir and Berrywood Drives in Baxter Tuesday, March 14, 2023 south of Hinckley Road. The three buildings will have 57 units each in the plans and two will have 59 units each. The development would include 289 residential units with attached multi-stall garage buildings with plans for a 5, 166-square-foot clubhouse building. Campbell Properties is planning on utilizing a five-year phasing plan to complete the development.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
Today at 6:57 AM

Work continues on a three-story apartment complex between Douglas Fir and Berrywood Drives south of Hinckley Road in Baxter. The project is being built by Campbell Properties from Fargo. When complete, the three-story apartment buildings would include attached multi-stall garage buildings and plans call for a 5, 166 square-foot clubhouse building. Three buildings would have 57 units each in the plans and two would have 59 units each. The developer plans to complete the project in 2026.

Construction on Pinehurst Apartments in Baxter
A construction worker inspects the eve of one of the three-story Pinehurst Apartment buildings Tuesday, March 14, 2023 between Berrywood and Douglas Fir Drives south of Hinckley Road in Baxter.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
