‘High School Musical Jr’ and ‘Kinky Boots’ coming to Brainerd stages this summer

Auditions for “High School Musical Jr.” will be March 11-12. Auditions for "Kinky Boots" will occur in May at date yet to be determined.

Central Lakes College exterior entrance
Central Lakes College
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
February 15, 2023 03:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre announced two musical productions for Summer 2023.

“High School Musical Jr.” based on the hit Disney movie franchise, performs July 6-9 with an all-youth cast.

“Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike,” according to a news release from the producers.

Auditions for “High School Musical Jr.” will be noon-2 p.m. at Central Lakes College on March 11 and March 12. Rehearsals begin mid-May. Students in grades 5-12 are eligible to audition. No experience is necessary.

“Kinky Boots,” the musical extravaganza that won six Tony awards, performs July 25 through Aug. 3.

“Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world,” according to a news release from the producers.

Auditions for "Kinky Boots" will occur in May (date to be determined) at Central Lakes College. Rehearsals begin in late May. Adults and students are welcome to audition.

For audition information visit www.clcperformingarts.com . For more information email clcperformingarts@clcmn.edu .

