News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school students sought for scholarships

This year, the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation will award six scholarships to high school seniors graduating in 2023.

Images of higher learning and a money sign
Interested applicants should fill out the scholarship form, then combine it with their high school transcript, essay, and class ranking. Once completed, this application must be printed and submitted to the local telephone company manager by Feb. 17.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 02:29 PM
BRAINERD — TDS Telecommunications LLC is seeking high school students to apply for a one-time $2,000 scholarship from the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation.

This year, the Foundation will award six scholarships to high school seniors graduating in 2023. Two scholarships are available to apply for this year:

  1. One $2,000 Jon Tollefson Technology Scholarship: To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior with plans to major in either telecommunications or information technology at a university, college, or technical college and be a Minnesota resident.
  2. One of five $2,000 General Scholarships: To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior with plans on attending post-secondary education at a university, college, or technical college, be a Minnesota resident, and the applicant’s family must subscribe to at least one service from a Minnesota Telecom Alliance member company.

This year, the scholarship application is again available online at: bit.ly/3WobjC9 .

Interested applicants should fill out the scholarship form, then combine it with their high school transcript, essay, and class ranking. Once completed, this application must be printed and submitted to your local telephone company manager by Feb. 17.

For TDS customers only, send the application to: Angie Dickison, TDS, 525 Junction Road, Madison, WI 53717.

Once the form is completed and printed, include it with the rest of the information requested for the application process. For those chosen, the scholarship will be paid at the end of the 2023-2024 school year after showing the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation successfully completed academic work.

“We’re happy to have this chance to make an investment in our community by helping young people receive a technical or college education,” Dickison, TDS State Government Affairs manager, stated in a news release.

The Foundation is part of the Minnesota Telecom Alliance, a trade association representing 44 telecommunications providers in the state.

By Dispatch staff report
