Highland Scenic Road to close section for street, utility work starting July 13

The work is in connection with the construction of a roundabout at Cypress Drive.

Map of road closure area and detour
Starting on Monday, July 10, the turn lanes on Highland Scenic Road, also known as Highway 48, that turn north onto Knollwood Drive will be closed. Work is expected to last the next three to four days.
Contributed / City of Baxter
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

BAXTER — Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 13, Highland Scenic Road, also known as Highway 48, is planned to be closed to all traffic from about 100 feet east of Chestnut Drive to about 500 feet east of Berrywood Drive for street and underground utility.

The work is in connection with the construction of a roundabout at Cypress Drive. The roadway is expected to be closed for 50 calendar days, and is anticipated to be open by Sept. 1.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities and it will provide detour routes. Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work zone area.

For questions or concerns, contact Scott Hedlund, Short Elliott Hendrickson consulting engineer, at 218-855-1705 or Alex Bitter, Widseth construction engineer, at 218-316-3627. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is: Mitch Torborg, Kraemer Trucking and Excavating Inc., project manager, 320-249-5621.

The city of Baxter stated it appreciates everyone's patience during this construction process.

Map with closed roadway section and detour noted.
Contributed / City of Baxter

