Highway 10 and 23 interchange construction begins April 17 in St. Cloud

The $43.7 million project is slated for completion in 2024

Road construction sign, low angle view
Road construction sign
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:00 PM

ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city of St. Cloud and Benton County, announced construction will begin on a two-year, $43.7 million, interchange project on Highway 10 and Highway 23 in east St. Cloud Monday, April 17.

Crews will reconstruct bridges, road surfaces and accesses at the interchange; update traffic signals, curb and gutter, underground pipes and city utilities; construct a new Fourth Street SE bridge over Highway 10; and install safer pedestrian and bicyclist crossings and trails.

Highway 10 map
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transporation

Landwehr Construction, St. Cloud, is the prime contractor and will begin by preparing work areas for construction through early May. Here's what to expect:

  • Highway 10 will have periodic lane closures in both directions between Benton Drive Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast. In early summer, Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, 24-7.
  • Highway 23 will have periodic lane closures on both directions between Wilson Avenue and 25th Avenue Northeast. In early summer, Highway 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, 24-7.
  • Fourth Street Southeast will close April 17 between Lincoln Avenue Southeast and the west frontage road along eastbound Highway 10 to reconstruct the road and install underground utilities. Access will be open from Lincoln Avenue Northeast or eastbound Highway 10.
  • Lincoln Avenue Southeast will close at Fourth Street Southeast April 17–21 to connect a city of St. Cloud sanitary pipe below the intersection. Access will be open north and south of the closure on Lincoln Avenue Southeast.
Be prepared for delays and seek alternate routes, especially at peak travel times. Be patient and add time to your commute the first few days as motorists learn the new set-up, MnDOT advised.

For more information and to sign-up for construction email updates, visit the St. Cloud interchange project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d3/stc .

When complete in November 2024, MnDOT reported the interchange project will invest in infrastructure to last 60-plus years, provide a smoother road surface, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety and access throughout.

For current road conditions in central Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

