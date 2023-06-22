Highway 169 closes as road work begins north of Hassman July 5

PALISADE — Those who travel on Highway 169 from east junction Highway 210 in Hassman and Aitkin County Road 3, east of Palisade, will encounter the road closed and detoured as roadwork gets underway Wednesday, July 5, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work is part of a larger two-year, $36.2 million project that will reconstruct 11 miles of road surface with a stronger, concrete overlay material; widen the shoulders (8 feet paved and 2 feet gravel); extend turn lanes; and repair or replace drainage infrastructure between the Ripple River in Aitkin and the Mississippi River north of Hassman.

Here’s what to expect July 5 to Nov. 1:



Detour through Palisade: Highway 169 will close to through traffic between Highway 210 in Hassman and the Mississippi River bridge, south of Aitkin County Road 21 (Great River Road). Motorists will follow a signed detour along Highway 210 in Hassman, Aitkin County Road 5 (Nature Avenue) and Aitkin County Road 3 (480th Street) through Palisade, back to Highway 169. Detour map available on the project web page.

Local traffic: Access will be open and maintained for those who live, work or visit areas within the closed work zone between Hassman and the Mississippi River. Expect changes, gravel or grooved road surfaces, flaggers with periodic stops and alternate one-way traffic. MnDOT asks drivers to slow down, follow construction signs and stay out of barricaded areas.

For more information, contact Nathan Walton, MnDOT construction project manager, at 218-537-3144 or nathan.walton@state.mn.us . For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit the project webpage: www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/aitkin-hassman/ .

In 2024, work and detours will occur on Highway 169/210 between the Ripple River in Aitkin and Highway 210 in Hassman.

When complete, travelers will benefit from a wider, smoother and stronger road surface, improved safety, access and traffic flow; and updated drainage, MnDOT reported.

For current road conditions and detours on Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

