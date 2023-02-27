Highway 169 crash injures Aitkin man

MILACA — A 62-year-old Aitkin man was injured Monday, Feb. 27, after his vehicle rolled on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 6:54 a.m. in Milaca Township, north of Milaca. According to the crash report, a 2007 Chevy Silverado was southbound on the highway when it went off of the right-hand side of the road and rolled over.

The driver of the Chevy, Mark Douglas Kreun, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center Hospital in Princeton.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Ambulance.