Highway 210 lane closure at Inglewood Drive in Baxter begins May 1

BAXTER — Motorists can expect a lane closure on eastbound Highway 210 from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive in Baxter beginning Monday, May 1, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported.

The outside (south) lane will be closed to allow the city of Baxter to improve access to Inglewood Drive and Knollwood Drive. MnDOT advised drivers to watch the road, follow directional signs, expect delays and be alert for slow or stopped traffic.

The eastbound lane will reopen by June 30.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Learn more about the Inglewood Drive construction and sign-up for email updates at https://clients.bolton-menk.com/inglewooddrive/ . Any questions or concerns may be directed to Bryan Drown, project engineer, at 218-821-5242 or Scott Hendrickson, project superintendent, at 218-820-9917.

For current construction and maintenance work in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/ . For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

