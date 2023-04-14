99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Highway 25 bridge reconstruction, detour begins April 17 in Brainerd

The $6.4 million project will replace the Highway 25 bridge over the railroad tracks

MnDOT logo.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:52 AM

BRAINERD — Those who travel on Highway 25 between Highway 18 and Highway 210 in Brainerd will encounter a closed road and a detour as work begins Monday, April 17, to replace the bridge over the BNSF Railway line, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A map of the Highway 25 project
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transporation

The $6.4 million project will replace the Highway 25 bridge over the railroad tracks between 10th Avenue Northeast and Red Pine Road, resurface the road north and south of the bridge, add right-turn lanes to Red Pine Road and 28th Street East and construct a pedestrian multi-use trail along the west side of Highway 25 from 10th Avenue Northeast over the new bridge to 28th Street East.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Here’s what to expect

  • Detour April 17 to November — Highway 25 will close to through traffic between Highway 18 and Highway 210 (Washington Street) in Brainerd. Motorists will follow a signed detour that uses Highway 210 (Washington Street), Business Highway 371 (South Sixth Street) and Crow Wing County Road 117 (Industrial Park Road and Theisse Road).
  • Access will be open and maintained to businesses and residents in the work area. Expect changes and use of alternate accesses. Slow down, follow construction signs through the work zone and stay out of barricaded areas, MnDOT stated. Highway 25 will have a hard closure to all travelers at the bridge between 10th Avenue Northeast and 28th Street East.

Redstone Construction is the contractor for the project. When complete in November, travelers will benefit from a new bridge to last up to 75 years, a smoother road surface, and improved safety and access, MnDOT reported.
For any questions, contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Kirk Allen at 218-828-5739 or kirk.allen@state.mn.us . For more information, visit the Highway 25 project webpage at mndot.gov/d3/projects/brainerd/h25bridge/ .

By Dispatch staff report
