Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Highway 6/210 closes at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby June 19

Detour goes around Serpent Lake

CrosbyConstructionRoundabout.jpg
The closure is necessary to allow Crow Wing County to improve access and install a new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6/210, County Road 31 and County Road 135.<br/><br/><br/>
Contributed / MnDOT
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSBY — Motorists should be aware Highway 6/210 will close and detour at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby Monday, June 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary to allow Crow Wing County to improve access and install a new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6/210, County Road 31 and County Road 135.

Highway 6/210 detours around Serpent Lake along County Road 28, County Road 12 and Highway 6/210. County Road 31 is also closed; detour to Cuyuna uses Highway 6/210, Second Avenue Northeast and Eighth Street Northeast.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Local access will be open and maintained to businesses, residences and the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. Follow signs and expect changes, MnDOT reported. All lanes will reopen by September.

Learn more about the roundabout project at mndot.gov/d3/projects/local/ . Any questions or concerns may be directed to Project Manager Steve Stroschein, Crow Wing County, at 218-824-1110.

ADVERTISEMENT

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
Resurfacing to begin on Beaver Dam Road the week of June 19
June 16, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
BD-Investigation.JPG
Local
Authorities identify woman who drowned in Cross Lake
June 16, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Holly Hassel stands behind Jeopardy podium
Local
UPDATE: BHS grad wins $12,500 on ‘Jeopardy!’
June 15, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
butternutcabin.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County Board approves change allowing luxury cabins to be sold individually
June 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal