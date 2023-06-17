Highway 6/210 closes at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby June 19

CROSBY — Motorists should be aware Highway 6/210 will close and detour at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby Monday, June 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary to allow Crow Wing County to improve access and install a new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6/210, County Road 31 and County Road 135.

Highway 6/210 detours around Serpent Lake along County Road 28, County Road 12 and Highway 6/210. County Road 31 is also closed; detour to Cuyuna uses Highway 6/210, Second Avenue Northeast and Eighth Street Northeast.

Local access will be open and maintained to businesses, residences and the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. Follow signs and expect changes, MnDOT reported. All lanes will reopen by September.

Learn more about the roundabout project at mndot.gov/d3/projects/local/ . Any questions or concerns may be directed to Project Manager Steve Stroschein, Crow Wing County, at 218-824-1110.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .