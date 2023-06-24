Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hoehn named dean of CLC Staples campuses

Most recently, Hoehn served as the director of nursing at CLC. She replaces David Endicott, who retired recently.

Sheila Hoehn
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

STAPLES — Central Lakes College announced Wednesday, June 21, Sheila Hoehn as its dean of Staples campuses.

Hoehn brings experience as a nursing educator, community educator and nursing director in both higher education and the health care industry. Most recently, she served as the director of nursing at CLC. She replaces David Endicott, who retired recently.

“I am thrilled to be offered the position of Dean of the Staples Campuses and thoroughly look forward to growing the current programs, as well as building new opportunities in Customized Training,” Hoehn said in a news release. “It is exciting to also oversee the new challenges, along with the Nursing, Horticulture and Natural Resource Departments. It is a privilege to work with the CLC leadership!”

Hoehn is a registered nurse and has a Master of Arts degree in nursing leadership from Augsburg College in Minneapolis, is board certified in pain management nursing and has certification as a legal nurse consultant.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sheila as our new Dean of Staples Campuses,” said CLC President Hara Charlier in a news release. “She has a history of strong leadership and innovative thinking. Her commitment to building relationships and her passion for technical and professional education will help our Staples campuses continue to thrive in the years to come."

