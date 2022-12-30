Hoffman makes appearance in Crow Wing County Court

BRAINERD — The defense attorney requested more time in the case against Curtiss Wayne Hoffman, the 54-year-old Brainerd man accused of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child.

Curtiss Wayne Hoffman Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Hoffman appeared Thursday, Dec. 29, before Judge Charles Halverson via Zoom from the Crow Wing County Jail. Hoffman, along with his public defender Jessen Alexander, asked for more time to go over evidence before moving forward with the case.

Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage, representing the state, did not object to the request, which was granted by Halverson.

Hoffman’s next court appearance is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, in Crow Wing County District Court. Hoffman remains in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Background

In November, the sheriff’s office received a report of a child under the age of 13 who several weeks earlier was sexually assaulted at a Brainerd residence. The sexual assaults of the child, who is known to the defendant, started about two years ago, according to the criminal complaint filed against Hoffman.

After the child told her mother about the sexual assaults, her mother texted Hoffman and asked if there was any truth to the claims. Hoffman responded with “Some,” along with two sad face emojis, according to the criminal complaint. He also sent a text message to the woman saying he would turn himself in to authorities, although he was later arrested at his place of employment Nov. 18.

On Nov. 17, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Hoffman’s residence and seized his cellphone. The electronic data showed the phone was reset to factory settings on Nov. 14.

Hoffman faces charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with contact or penetration of someone under the age of 13 by someone more than 36 months older; felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with contact or penetration of someone under the age of 16 with whom a significant relationship is shared; felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 16 with multiple acts of penetration by someone with a significant relationship; and felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 16 with multiple acts.

The first-degree charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison with a fine of $40,000. The maximum sentence for the second-degree charge is 25 years in prison and a fine of $35,000.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer