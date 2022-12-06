Holiday Hayride set for Friday
The free event is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Buffalo Hills Park.
BRAINERD — The second annual Holiday Hayrides event is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Buffalo Hills Park in Brainerd.
Hosted by the East Bank Neighborhood Association, the free event will include s’mores, hot chocolate and a hayride.
