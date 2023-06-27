Holiday traffic about to hit construction -- everywhere

BRAINERD — For those who drive around the barricades to use the unfinished roundabout by the entrance to Grand View Resort in Nisswa, Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said a paper education tool is being used.

It’s called a ticket.

Four days ago, the Nisswa Police Department created a Facebook post drawing attention to County Highway 77 still being closed for the roundabout construction and noting in capital letters that disobeying the traffic signs and barricades is a misdemeanor. And after that, Klang told Crow Wing County Commissioners Tuesday, June 27, the paper education began.

Tim Bray, Crow Wing County highway engineer, recently met with Grand View and the engineer from Widseth. Bray said the roundabout can’t open until all the signs and pavement markings — as safety features — are present. Bray said the driving public deemed to open it early for themselves but law enforcement is assisting with that.

Bray said he can’t say exactly when the roundabout is expected to be open but it will hopefully happen in the next couple of weeks.

With the Fourth of July holiday fast approaching, traffic will increase for the upcoming weekend. And the traffic is coming when there is a lot of construction — city, county and state — projects in the area. Members of the County Board also noted reports of congestion with vehicles backed up into traffic when signal lights are changing at the intersection of highways 210 and 371.

“I just wanted to take an opportunity to acknowledge some of the comments we're getting about all the construction that's going around the greater lakes area, that's a double edged sword, we realize that there's a lot of disruption to the public,” Bray said, noting the current work on Beaver Dam Road and now Mill Avenue is closed as well to through traffic. Beaver Dam is the detour for the Mill Avenue project.

“We recognize and acknowledge that is a challenge for the public,” Bray said. “The good news is that it'll be done by the end of this week. We believe that all the paving of all of those roads will be done next week.”

Detouring traffic for Wise Road will begin after the Fourth of July holiday, which is earlier than expected. The project was anticipated to begin in August.

As far as the Ojibwa and Nashway roads construction, Bray said the contractor continues to do a good job communicating with residents. The project is working in small segments so residents can retain access. Bray said the project is on track.

Bray said they appreciate the public’s patience. It’s a necessary evil that the road projects and construction needs to happen this time of year.

“It just seems like this summer, it's everywhere,” Bray said of projects by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, area cities, the county and townships. Bray said the hope is the majority of the county’s construction work will be done in August.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter @DispatchBizBuzz.