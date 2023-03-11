6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hope Awakens women’s luncheon set for April 15

Information will be provided about the new women’s campus in Brainerd.

A rolled newspaper
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
March 11, 2023 11:57 AM

BRAINERD — A Hope Awakens women’s luncheon to benefit MN Adult & Teen Challenge will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15, at the Brainerd MN Teen Challenge campus, 2424 Business 371, Brainerd.

Information will be provided about the new women’s campus in Brainerd.

Tickets are $20 and limited to 120 guests.

Pre-registration is required by April 1 at mntc.org/brainerd-luncheon . A freewill offering will be taken.

Contact brainerdevents@mntc.org or 218-833-8752 with any questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Two,Woman's,Open,Hands,Making,A,Protection,Gesture,Isolated,On
Exclusive
Local
Crosslake child torture suspect has lengthy history with child protection
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
1113blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 11
March 11, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Susan Bricker.JPG
Local
Rotary clubs honor the late Rick Bricker with ‘Service Above Self’ award
March 11, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A display of magnets and gift items themed for Brainerd, Baxter and the lakes area.
Business
Biz Buzz: Visit Brainerd settles into new location
March 10, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
brainerd-warrior-logo-slant.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors section semi game moved to Wednesday
March 10, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Basketball players cheer on their teammates.
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Perham stops W-DC’s upset train
March 10, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ref makes a signal.
Prep
Basketball: 10 area refs headed to state tournament
March 09, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom