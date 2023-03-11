Hope Awakens women’s luncheon set for April 15

BRAINERD — A Hope Awakens women’s luncheon to benefit MN Adult & Teen Challenge will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15, at the Brainerd MN Teen Challenge campus, 2424 Business 371, Brainerd.

Information will be provided about the new women’s campus in Brainerd.

Tickets are $20 and limited to 120 guests.

Pre-registration is required by April 1 at mntc.org/brainerd-luncheon . A freewill offering will be taken.

Contact brainerdevents@mntc.org or 218-833-8752 with any questions.

ADVERTISEMENT