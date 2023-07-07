Housing project in old Thrifty White moves forward

BRAINERD — The public will get to weigh in on a proposed development in downtown Brainerd.

A public hearing is set for July 17 for a tax-increment financing district that would benefit development at the old Thrifty White building on the corner of South Eighth and Laurel streets.

The proposal from developer DW Jones would demolish the existing building, which has been vacant for years, and rebuild a mixed use building for commercial space and 78 units of multi-family housing. The new building would extend to the parking lot to the east. Plans also include 65 units of underground parking along with 26 spaces of additional surface parking at the back of the building.

The property is located in the Town Center zoning district, where residential uses are allowed on the first floor. But a frontage overlay district along Eighth Street prohibits residential uses on the main floor adjacent to the public right-of-way and requires either a shop front or a common entry facade. DW Jones’ proposal includes three commercial units on the first floor along South Eighth Street and two commercial units on the first floor along Laurel Street, along with a few first-floor apartment units on the east end of the building on Laurel Street. The second, third and fourth floors would be entirely composed of residential units.

An off-street loading zone is planned for the rear of the building for commercial use.

Planned apartments on the second, third and fourth floors of the building include 12 studio units, 29 one bed/one bath, nine one bed/one bath plus den, 14 two bed/one bath and 14 two bed/two bath. Many of the upper level apartments would have their own private balcony and patio areas.

Developers said there will be a unit fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, along with an adaptable unit and one with strobe and flashing light hookups for hearing impaired residents.

Because of the cost of a project this large, the developer is exploring various funding mechanisms and is working with the Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority. One option is a tax-increment financing, or TIF, district, which is a financing tool communities use to capture tax-based growth resulting from a new development or redevelopment project. Under this model, the city receives the original taxes generated from the property but the difference, or increment, created from improvements to the site - such as a new building - is returned to the developer for a set period of time.

The public hearing for the TIF district will take place during the regular Brainerd City Council meeting at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at City Hall. Developers will be available to answer questions.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .