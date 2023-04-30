99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

How do scams target local seniors? Unlimited Learning tackles issue

The Crow Wing County Adult Protection Multidisciplinary Team will talk about how to identify scams and avoid being a victim.

Lakes Area Unlimited Learning logo
Contributed / Lakes Area Unlimited Learning
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

CROSBY — Lakes Area Unlimited Learning will present a session covering fraud and scams at 1:30 p.m. May 8 in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School.

The program is free for members and $5 for non-members.

“Each year seniors lose more than $3 billion from fraud, cons and scams, and that amount is increasing,” organizers said in a news release. “The median loss is much higher for people over 70, and it’s clear that as our communities age, this threat will become even more serious.”

The Crow Wing County Adult Protection Multidisciplinary Team will talk about how to identify scams and avoid being a victim. Team members will present an overview of the problem, talk about common and new scams, and give real-life examples of how a perpetrator may solicit information from individuals. They will also equip the audience with ways to be vigilant for potential scammers.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
