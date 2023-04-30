How do scams target local seniors? Unlimited Learning tackles issue

CROSBY — Lakes Area Unlimited Learning will present a session covering fraud and scams at 1:30 p.m. May 8 in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School.

The program is free for members and $5 for non-members.

“Each year seniors lose more than $3 billion from fraud, cons and scams, and that amount is increasing,” organizers said in a news release. “The median loss is much higher for people over 70, and it’s clear that as our communities age, this threat will become even more serious.”

The Crow Wing County Adult Protection Multidisciplinary Team will talk about how to identify scams and avoid being a victim. Team members will present an overview of the problem, talk about common and new scams, and give real-life examples of how a perpetrator may solicit information from individuals. They will also equip the audience with ways to be vigilant for potential scammers.