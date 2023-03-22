99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Human remains found along shores of Mille Lacs Lake

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff responded to the incident, reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Kathio Township, on the 14200 block of Twilight Road.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:40 AM

ONAMIA — Human remains were found Tuesday, March 21, along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake in Mille Lacs County.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 1:48 p.m. in Kathio Township, on the 14200 block of Twilight Road. According to the report, a Mille Lacs County Highway Maintenance worker discovered what are believed to be human remains along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake.

The remains were contained inside a tote that the worker had initially attempted to remove from the ditch in the course of their duties.

“We have a person of interest in custody at the Mille Lacs County Jail related to this investigation,” said Kyle Burton, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff in the news release. “This is an active and ongoing investigation and I am not releasing any names of any involved persons at this time.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension along with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Mille Lacs Tribal Police are actively working on the investigation.

