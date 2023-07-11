Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Husband arrested for hit-and-run death of wife in Fort Ripley

Tony James McClelland was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, on probable cause of felony second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

A man is under arrest by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
Crow Wing County Sheriff's deputies arrest Tony McClelland about 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, for the death of his wife, Angela Marie McClelland.
Contributed / Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:52 PM

FORT RIPLEY — The 47-year-old husband of the woman whose body was found on a road June 25 in Fort Ripley Township has been arrested for her murder.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported Tony James McClelland was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, on probable cause of felony second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of his wife, Angela Marie McClelland, 49. Tony McClelland and Angela McClelland lived together in their Fort Ripley home.

Tony James McClelland.
Tony James McClelland
Contributed / Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

Angela McClelland’s body was found near the intersection of Legend Road and Killian Road west of Highway 371 after the sheriff’s office received a report of a body lying in the roadway. Investigators from Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota State Patrol believed McClelland was a victim of hit and run and began developing leads and worked throughout the last two weeks following up on interviews and gathering pieces of evidence leading to Tony McClelland’s arrest, the sheriff’s office reported.

Further information on the crime was unavailable Monday night but would be made available at a later time, the sheriff’s office reported. Tony McClelland is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail pending formal charges from the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

