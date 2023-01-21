STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ice Fishing Extravaganza is a go

Photos and video checking the depth of the ice on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.

Checking the ice depth on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
Frank Johnson, left, and his dad Tad Johnson, Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza chair, watch as Crow Wing County Recreation Sgt. Brad Thesing uses a ruler to measure the ice depth on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, on Gull Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
January 21, 2023 12:35 PM
NISSWA — 15 inches of ice.

"We made our mark. We are good to go to have our contest," Crow Wing County Sheriff's Recreation Sgt. Brad Thesing said Saturday, Jan. 21, to a group of Brainerd Jaycees gathered on the Gull Lake ice on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.

Extravaganza Chair Tad Johnson drilled a hole in the ice Saturday morning, Jan. 21, and Thesing measured it at the 15 inches. The Jaycees on the ice cheered the news.

Close up of a ruler measuring the ice.
A hole drilled in the ice at the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza contest site on Hole-in-the-Day Bay shows a measurement of 15 inches Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, on Gull Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on Hole-in-the-Day Bay, where thousands of anglers will gather in hopes of winning prizes and supporting area charities.

The official ice check originally was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, but it was decided to wait a few more days for cold temperatures to make more ice.

"We were hoping for more ice by this time. With the warm weather, things kind of came to a standstill as far as making ice," Thesing said in an email Thursday. "Now with the temps tapering off it should be making ice again."

Indeed, high temperatures in the days leading up to the contest are forecast in the mid-20s, dropping to 16 by Friday and 9 on contest day Saturday.

Overnight lows are predicted to drop to 10-11 degrees, and to 4 Thursday night and zero Friday night.

Contest tickets, along with raffle tickets and Catch of the Day tickets, can be purchased at Fleet Farm and local Brainerd area outlets as well as the Extravaganza website: icefishing.org .

Drilling a hole in the ice
Frank Johnson, left, watches his dad, Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Chair Tad Johnson, drill a hole in the ice for Crow Wing County Recreation Sergeant Brad Thesing to measure the ice depth on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, on Gull Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People watch as a someone measures the ice depth.
Mary Johnson, left, Frank Johnson and Tad Johnson, Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza chair, watch as Crow Wing County Recreation Sergeant Brad Thesing uses a ruler to measure the ice depth on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, on Gull Lake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A trio poses by the hole in the ice.
Tad Johnson, left, Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza chair; Brad Thesing, recreation sergeant with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office; and Katherine Thoennes, exravaganza co-chair, pose near the 15-inch hole drilled in the Gull Lake ice Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or  nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at  www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy .

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
