Iconic Fest offers 2 days of outdoor music at the Green Lantern

BRAINERD — Eight years of creating summertime memories continues as Iconic Fest offers another big entertainment lineup this year beginning Friday, July 7, and continuing Saturday at the Green Lantern, 9 miles east of Brainerd on County Highway 18.

Iconic Fest features two days of outdoor music featuring iconic artists and music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s with exception to the opening time slot Saturday going to a Midwest Country Music Organization artist and rising star.

This year’s lineup features Lorrie Morgan, Darryl Worley, Little Texas, Songs of the South (Tribute to Alabama), Southern Express Band, Dariann Leigh (MCMO artist) and Lipstick-n-Dynamite. There is a free hippy (peace and love) themed pre-party Thursday night, July 6 inside the Green Lantern. This year’s party will include a Booze and Bacon Raffle, product sampling from Cancion Tequila and Spooky Beverages (bloody mary mixes and margarita mix), best dressed, various contest and drawings for fun prizes like merchandise, tickets, meet and greet passes and more.

Ticket types still available are Weekend, Friday, Saturday and passes for the new Campground B that was added this year.

“Our VIP tickets and Campground A passes sell out in five minutes during the on sale so we were excited to get approval to add Campground B this year. People are still learning about it so

there are still campsites available,” said Carolyn Huff, Iconic Fest co-owner, in a news release.

Thousands gathered Saturday, July 10, 2021, for Iconic Fest, a two-day outdoor music festival at the Green Lantern on Highway 18 east of Brainerd. Pete Mohs / Brainerd Dispatch

Entertainment lineup

Friday night



Little Texas — 9 p.m.

Southern Express (playing southern rock music) — 7 p.m.

Lipstick-n-Dynamite (variety rock ‘n’ roll tunes) — 5 p.m.

Gates — 4 p.m.

Saturday night



Lorrie Morgan — 9 p.m.

Darryl Worley — 7 p.m.

Songs of the South (Alabama Tribute) — 5 p.m.

Dariann Leigh — 3 p.m.

Gates — 2 p.m.

“There will be plenty of great food and beverages served up by the Green Lantern during the festival and as always, free parking surrounding the venue,” the Green Lantern reported. Customers can pick up their souvenir apparel at the Merchandise Tent and, new this year, JaMin Hat Company will be at Iconic Fest selling cowboy hats, leather belts and apparel. And after each final performance on Friday and Saturday, DJ Freedom Entertainment will be inside the Green Lantern to keep the party going until closing.

“I’m so grateful to the customers who come out every year to Iconic Fest to share in the vision I had to put on a quality music event with great entertainers in an intimate setting,” said Erik Huff, Iconic Fest owner, in a news release. “It’s so fun to see everyone having a great time with their friends and/or family and we’ve gotten to know so many people over the years.”

Ticket Pricing

Pricing through Thursday. Ticket prices go up at the gate.



Weekend Pass — $65

Saturday only Pass — $45

Friday only Pass — $35

Tickets are available at www.iconicfest.com , Green Lantern Bar & Restaurant, Gas Can Bar & Grill next to Brainerd International Raceway, Cub Foods Baxter, Cub Foods Brainerd and Pequot Lakes SuperValu.

For more Information about the event and lineup, go to www.iconicfest.com and the Iconic Fest Facebook page.

About the artists

Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, is back in the studio with award-winning producer Richard Landis, working on a new album. It is sure to be yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to bright, shiny humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan’s range.

Lorrie Morgan, who is performing at Iconic Fest Saturday, July 8, 2023, is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. Contributed

“Where I am in my life right now, I’m not afraid to express what I feel,” Morgan said in a news release. “I‘m not afraid to express my views on anything, especially on being a woman and my experiences in this business and in life.”

She has been a daughter, a bride, a mother, a divorcee, a widow, a single mother, a breadwinner and, ultimately, a survivor.

“I didn’t want to just do another album. I want it to be something that really moves me. When I listened to songs for it, I’d think, ‘No, not that one. I’m not going to be able to sing that one, because I’m not going to be able to feel it.’ It is very important to me for this album to reflect the things that I am feeling today.”

Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. In addition to the project with Landis, Morgan reported she is excited to be co-writing a second project in collaboration with Larry Gatlin.

Darryl Worley released a new version of “Have You Forgotten?” as the song’s 20th anniversary nears called “Have We Forgotten.” The original was penned alongside Wynn Varble and created as a post-9/11 anthem ensuring people would never forget those lost.

Darryl Worley will be performing at Iconic Fest at the Green Lantern Saturday, July 8, 2023. Contributed

The rich, reedy tones and all-American, blue-collar themes in his No. 1 hits “I Miss My Friend,” “Awful, Beautiful Life” and “Have You Forgotten?” are reminders of the down-to-Earth, Haggard-like Darryl Worley. The island vibes and blue-eyed soul in new songs “It’s Good To Be Me,” “Lay It On Me” and “Lonely Alone” suggest there’s another, almost-funky, version of Worley that’s been kept under wraps.

The alternate sides are both on display in “Second Wind: Latest and Greatest,” a project that mixes the traditional-country history he established in Nashville with the ragged soul that’s deep in the bones of Muscle Shoals, a musical Alabama hotbed where Worley got his start. The area hosted hit sessions for Aretha Franklin, Bob Seger, Wilson Pickett and The Rolling Stones, and the sweaty swagger of the region’s recording studios was a perfect fit for Worley as he recorded an album that re-establishes him in country culture.

“It’s like we stumbled onto something in an attempt to stumble onto something,” Worley said in a news release. “We were just kind of feeling our way around in the dark.”

Little Texas burst onto the scene in the early ’90s, as a new brand of country music was commanding the airwaves with its deput album and songs written, recorded, and performed exclusively by the members themselves, quickly becoming one of the top vocal bands of the decade.

Little Texas is playing Friday, July 7, 2023, at the eighth annual Iconic Fest at the Green Lantern, east of Brainerd. Contributed

Thousands of shows and eight albums later (with over seven million units sold) and celebrating the 30th year of its debut appearance on the country music charts, it’s easy to understand why the group earned the moniker “Hardest Working Band in Country Music.” During its heyday, Little Texas racked up 12 Top 20 singles (with seven Top 10s and three No. 1s) and received multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations, winning the ACM for Top Vocal Group of 1994. To date, band members have continued to write or co-write, record, and play every note on every single they’ve released.

“It’s amazing that the run we had was 30 years ago, and here we are, still out there touring and having a blast, if not the most fun we’ve ever had,” said Porter Howell, lead guitar and lead vocalist. “We are very grateful to still be playing these songs for fans and to look out and see people who could not have possibly been alive back then singing every word is so gratifying. ’90s country music is still going strong, and we are thrilled to have a place in it.”

From their debut single “Some Guys Have All the Love,” which provided the band its first top 10 hit, to the top 5 ballad “You and Forever and Me,” listeners have been blown away by the group’s intricately stacked harmonies, reminiscent of the vocal stylings of the Eagles. Lead guitarist Porter Howell developed a signature slide guitar technique that further delineated the band’s unique sound.

