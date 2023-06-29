Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Incumbents reelected to Crow Wing Power Board of Directors

Results from the 2023 election were presented at the Crow Wing Power annual meeting. A total of 5,529 ballots were cast in this year's election — 5,054 through mail in voting and 529 electronically.

Crow Wing Power
Crow Wing Power's offices off Highway 371 north of Brainerd.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:00 PM

BAXTER — The 2023 annual business meeting for Crow Wing Power took place at 10 a.m. June 17 at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter.

Results from the 2023 election were presented at the annual meeting. A total of 5,529 ballots were cast in this year’s election — 5,054 through mail in voting and 529 electronically.

In District 1 At-Large, incumbent Bryan McCulloch was elected with 2,458 votes over Lance Bragstad with 1,179 votes, Lee Midthun with 1,063 votes and Michael Rancour with 843 votes.

Incumbent Gert Roggenkamp was elected as District 2B director with 2,585 votes over Thomas Lillehei with 1,718 votes and Gary Bakken with 1,239 votes.

In District 3A, incumbent Dwight Thiesse was elected with 2,947 votes over Loren Beilke who received 2,582 votes.

Members and guests of Crow Wing Power listened to updates from the cooperative’s leadership team of CEO Bruce Kraemer, Chief Operating Office Eric Quale and Chief Financial Officer Susannah Jensen. Members learned about the health and management of the organization.

More information about the results of the election and a recap of the annual business meeting can be found at www.cwpower.com .

