Injured BHS football player coming home

BRAINERD —The community is invited to welcome home Conner Erickson after three months in the hospital undergoing treatment for a head injury.

The 17-year-old Warriors football captain will arrive in Brainerd about 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Erickson family is asking for the community to line Ridge Drive and Buffalo Hills Lane to give Erickson a warm welcome home. They invited people to gather in their cars or on the sidewalk, cheering him on as he passes by. The family is also asking people to wear “Conner’s Crew” T-shirts if they have one or something in Warrior blue.

Conner Erickson will arrive in Brainerd for the first time in three months about 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The Erickson family is asking for the community to line Ridge Drive and Buffalo Hills Lane to give Erickson a warm welcome home. Contributed

"We appreciate anybody that can come out," his uncle, Jared Erickson, said. "It's gonna be such a cool day. It's gonna feel really cool I think for anybody that comes out and sees it and sees all the all the people there cheering and waving and everything. So, that's the big thing, just be there at 4 p.m. and just try to line the streets with people."

Erickson, a 17-year-old Brainerd High School senior, was playing in a Sept. 9 football game at Moorhead when he collapsed on the sidelines. Play stopped for about five or 10 minutes, during which he was wheeled on a stretcher into the back of a waiting ambulance parked on the sidelines of the field.

Jared Erickson described the head injury as similar to one seen in a motorcycle crash. “So here’s where he’s at- he’s not back to what he was physically and mentally on September 9th before the football game and accident against the Spuds,” Jared Erickson wrote in a Nov. 13 update.

“His right arm and leg are moving, but it is not a full range of motion yet. In a nutshell, his brain turned off the movement for that side and while it has turned it back on now, it is weak and needs to be re-trained. Conner is able to read and understand what is going on around him, but the act of turning his words in his head to words coming from his mouth is a challenge. For example, I asked what he had for breakfast today and it took him a good 5 seconds to say ‘eggs.’ It then took another 5 seconds and a hint that he also had pancakes.”

There were no updates between Nov. 13 and Dec. 1 on Erickson’s progress, but there is still a long road to recovery with an upcoming cranioplasty to surgically repair his skull and continued therapy in Brainerd, according to an update from Erickson’s aunt, Brianna Erickson, on his CaringBridge.

"It's indescribable," Jared Erickson said in an interview Tuesday, Dec. 6. "Honestly, to go from where we were at on Sept. 10 to now he's coming home. Yeah, you can't even really put it into words how exciting it is... Home in time for the holidays. It's been exactly three months since the injury from September 9 to December 9 when he's coming home. So it's pretty cool."

Conner's mom, Trina, has been at his side every day for the past three months. This will also be her first time home since the injury occurred. His dad, Nick, has been home since, but it will be nice for them to all be together again, said Jared.

"I think everybody is really happy to be at this point," Jared Erickson said. "Not just the family, anybody really that in the community that has kids I think is just happy to see this."

Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux encouraged the community during Monday night’s City Council meeting to support Erickson by showing up for his homecoming.

“I think it’s important that we show support for that young gentleman as well — great family, great kid, just trying to get out there and play sports,” Badeaux said.