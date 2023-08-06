Insulator club to host swap meet Aug. 12

NISSWA — The North Western Insulator Club is hosting a swap meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12, at Colin and Karen Yennie’s cabin, 1126 Ebert Drive in Nisswa.

The event is free and open to the public. Collectors and those who are just curious and want to learn more about insulators are welcome. Food is also on hand.

People are asked to RSVP to cryennie@hotmail.com , or to call 507-271-3457 for more information.