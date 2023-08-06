Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Insulator club to host swap meet Aug. 12

The event is free and open to the public.

Insulators that once stood atop poles allowing people to communicate before the Civil War to those that helped extend electricity across America are part of a growing subculture of collectors.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

NISSWA — The North Western Insulator Club is hosting a swap meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12, at Colin and Karen Yennie’s cabin, 1126 Ebert Drive in Nisswa.

The event is free and open to the public. Collectors and those who are just curious and want to learn more about insulators are welcome. Food is also on hand.

People are asked to RSVP to cryennie@hotmail.com , or to call 507-271-3457 for more information.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
